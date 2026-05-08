Prince William's reaction over Aston Villa win steals the show: 'never seen him this excited'

Prince William has shook the internet with his exciting reaction to his favourite football team, Aston Villa's historic win.
The Prince of Wales was also in attendance at the Villa Park stadium on Thursday, May 7, to witness a thrilling face off between his long-supported team, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.
William was in his element as he celebrated Aston Villa's qualification in Europa League final just like an over enthusiat football fan and not the "future King."
In the videos making round on the internet, King Charles' elder son could be seen beaming and screaming with joy while throwing multiple fist pumps to celebrate Aston Villa's triumph.
William's heart-winning gesture and excitement left the football fans fully surprised.
One user commented, "I would say, just a guy with his friends celebrating his club."
Another wrote, "Prince William reacting like a lifelong fan rather than a future king says everything about how deep football runs in England."
"Prince William is as giddy as a child on Christmas morning" noted a third.
"I have never seen William this exciting before" another penned.