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Palace drops update as Queen Camilla, Duchess of Gloucester team up for rare outing

Queen Camilla steps out for a special engagement with the Duchess of Gloucester after hosting Garden Party

Palace drops update as Queen Camilla, Duchess of Gloucester team up for rare outing
Palace drops update as Queen Camilla, Duchess of Gloucester team up for rare outing

Queen Camilla and The Duchess of Gloucester have joined forces for a rare engagement.

After hosting a delightful Garden Party with King Charles, the Queen Consort stepped out in London to fulfill a special engagement, where she was accompanied by Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester’s, wife Birgitte.

During the latest outing, the Queen paid a visit to The Fan Museum in Greenwich where she opened a heartwarming exhibition.

Taking to Instagram, Buckingham Palace dropped an update about the outing along with a carousel of sweet photos.

“Today, The Queen visited The Fan Museum in Greenwich to open the Monarchy exhibition — and was treated to a truly full-circle moment. Her Majesty was presented with the fan that features in her official Coronation portrait by artist Paul Benney, who was there in person to witness it,” shared the Palace.

The Royals continued, “Commissioned by the Worshipful Company of Fan Makers to mark the Coronation, Paul chose to include the fan in his portrait — and today it was formally presented to The Queen by Master of the Livery Dinesh Naidu. The Duchess of Gloucester, also a Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Fan Makers, joined the visit.”

Furthermore, the Royal Family noted that the exhibition features around 80 fans spanning three centuries of royal history, including two from Her Majesty’s own personal collection, and is open to the public now at The Fan Museum, Greenwich.

For those unfamiliar, Birgitte, The Duchess of Gloucester, is a Danish-born member of the British royal family as the wife of Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester.

The Duke of Gloucester is the first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

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