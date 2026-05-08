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Beatrice, Eugenie ignore dad Andrew's 'risky situation' for party with Taylor Swift

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie rub shoulder with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce at star-studded party in London

Beatrice, Eugenie ignore dad Andrews risky situation for party with Taylor Swift
Beatrice, Eugenie ignore dad Andrew's 'risky situation' for party with Taylor Swift

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie enjoyed a star-studded evening with Taylor Swift and others, after the former Prince escaped a life-threatening situation.

On the eve of Thursday, May 7, Eugenie - who recently announced her third pregnancy, and sister Beatrice  attended Poppy Delevingne's 40th birthday party in London.

Both Eugenie and Beatrice were accompanied by their respective husbands, Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, enjoyed whale of a time with Taylor Swift and other A-listers.

As per the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the heavily pregnant, Princess of York flaunted her baby bump in a black dress and electric purple mac as she arrived in style at Poppy's favourite pub.

Beatrice also appeared in high spirits in a camel brown suede trench coat with a belted waiste as she walked into the Hart pub with Edo.

Taylor had flown all the way to the UK with her fiancé Travis Kelce to celebrate Poppy's birthday.

This yet another joint appearance of the York sisters came shortly after various outlet reported that their dad, Andrew was chased by a man in a black balaclava, while the former Duke of York was walking his dogs near March Farm.

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