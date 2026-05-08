Prince Harry praises David Attenborough in emotional tribute before 100th birthday

Prince Harry has paid a special tribute to legendary broadcaster David Attenborough ahead of his milestone 100th birthday celebration.
On Thursday, the Duke of Sussex wrote in Time magazine, "Sir David Attenborough is more than a broadcaster; he is a secular saint.”
Harry added, "He is an institutional pillar as essential to the national fabric as a cup of tea.
The milestone will be marked, however, with a live event at the Royal Albert Hall featuring music from his programmes, as well as stories and reflections from public figures and leading advocates for the natural world.”
The Duke continued, "His almost-whispers have been the soft soundtrack of the home—a shared experience that turned the weekend nature documentary into a national ritual."
Harry said that David "is the man who showed you the world through a uniquely spectacular lens" and "earned the world’s trust by simply showing us that our environment is worth appreciating."
Praising his efforts, he said, his "measured demeanour and lack of any conceivable agenda," and described him as "a man who has quite literally seen it all".
Concluding, Harry said Sir David "has spent a lifetime delivering us the facts with patience, honesty, and wonder," before adding: "The question now is whether those with the power to act will choose to lead before more of our world—our life support system—is lost."
Notably, ahead of turning 100 on Friday, Attenborough said he was “completely overwhelmed” by birthday wishes and hopes to celebrate the milestone quietly.