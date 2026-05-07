News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Prince William drops special message as Prince Archie’s 7th birthday grabs attention

Prince William releases personal message on same day as Archie celebrates his 7th birthday

Prince William drops special message as Prince Archie’s 7th birthday grabs attention
Prince William drops special message as Prince Archie’s 7th birthday grabs attention

Kensington Palace has releases a special message from Prince William on Prince Archie's 7th birthday - but there's a catch.

Just hours after William's estranged sister in law, Meghan Markle penned a heartfelt birthday tribute for her and Prince Harry's first born on Wednesday night, May 6, Kensington Palace shared a message from the future King.

William marked the retirement of renowned Rugby player, Leigh Halfpenny, with an uplifting tribute.

Prince William drops special message as Prince Archie’s 7th birthday grabs attention

"Congratulations to Leigh Halfpenny on an outstanding career representing Wales and the British & Irish Lions.

A player who embodied courage, professionalism and humility throughout every chapter of the game. Your dedication to Welsh rugby has inspired so many, and your achievements will long be remembered," wrote The Prince of Wales alongside official announcement.

"Wishing you all the best for the future. W," he added.

King Charles, Andrew’s rift grows amid claims of Sandringham snub
King Charles, Andrew’s rift grows amid claims of Sandringham snub
Princess Anne's special moment lights up Buckingham Palace Garden Party
Princess Anne's special moment lights up Buckingham Palace Garden Party
Meghan Markle marks Archie turning 7 with never-before-seen family snap
Meghan Markle marks Archie turning 7 with never-before-seen family snap
King Charles hosts first garden party of the year on Prince Archie's 7th birthday
King Charles hosts first garden party of the year on Prince Archie's 7th birthday
Kate Middleton inaugurates new youth initiative after solo trip announcement
Kate Middleton inaugurates new youth initiative after solo trip announcement
Prince Harry reaches out to King Charles with Meghan’s shocking demand
Prince Harry reaches out to King Charles with Meghan’s shocking demand
Princess Kate's brother James Middleton shares rare update after her royal trip announced
Princess Kate's brother James Middleton shares rare update after her royal trip announced
Prince Harry photographed for the first time in LA since King Charles US snub
Prince Harry photographed for the first time in LA since King Charles US snub
Princess Kate set to embark on first solo foreign royal trip after her cancer diagnosis
Princess Kate set to embark on first solo foreign royal trip after her cancer diagnosis
Meghan Markle shares rare insight into Prince Archie moments before his 7th birthday
Meghan Markle shares rare insight into Prince Archie moments before his 7th birthday
Prince William's Yorkshire visit sparks tension over Princess Eugenie baby news snub
Prince William's Yorkshire visit sparks tension over Princess Eugenie baby news snub
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson might take life-changing step for 'peace' amid downfall
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson might take life-changing step for 'peace' amid downfall

Popular News

Nintendo announces first new Star Fox game in decade for Switch 2

Nintendo announces first new Star Fox game in decade for Switch 2
50 minutes ago
King Charles, Andrew’s rift grows amid claims of Sandringham snub

King Charles, Andrew’s rift grows amid claims of Sandringham snub
3 hours ago
Robert Downey Jr. criticises social media fame in blunt remarks

Robert Downey Jr. criticises social media fame in blunt remarks
4 hours ago