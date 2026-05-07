Prince William drops special message as Prince Archie’s 7th birthday grabs attention

Kensington Palace has releases a special message from Prince William on Prince Archie's 7th birthday - but there's a catch.
Just hours after William's estranged sister in law, Meghan Markle penned a heartfelt birthday tribute for her and Prince Harry's first born on Wednesday night, May 6, Kensington Palace shared a message from the future King.
William marked the retirement of renowned Rugby player, Leigh Halfpenny, with an uplifting tribute.
"Congratulations to Leigh Halfpenny on an outstanding career representing Wales and the British & Irish Lions.
A player who embodied courage, professionalism and humility throughout every chapter of the game. Your dedication to Welsh rugby has inspired so many, and your achievements will long be remembered," wrote The Prince of Wales alongside official announcement.
"Wishing you all the best for the future. W," he added.