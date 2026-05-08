Andrew’s masked pursuer identified after shocking chase, faces serious charges

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s balaclava-clad chaser has finally been identified.
On Thursday, May 7, The Telegraph reported that the former Duke of York was chased by a balaclava-clad man during his latest outing near the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
Later in the day, Hello shared that the suspect has been identified and formally charged with serious criminal offences.
As per the report, the suspect is a 29-year-old man named Alex Jenkinson and has been charged with two counts of harassment for using threat, abusive or insulting words or behavior to harass someone or cause alarm or distress.
Additionally, Jenkinson has also been indicted for failing to provide a blood sample while in custody, and is scheduled to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court today, Friday, May 8, 2026.
For those unversed, the disturbing incident took place around 7:30 in the evening on Wednesday when the disgraced ex-Prince stepped out near his home along with his dogs.
According to The Telegraph, Jenkinson was reportedly sitting in his car when he saw Andrew about “50 yards away.”
Upon seeing King Charles’s younger brother, he got out of his vehicle and chased him while shouting at him, prompting the former Duke to rush towards his own car that was parked nearby.
Accompanied by his private security guard, Andrew quickly sped off the car as the alleged suspect reportedly ran after him.
Shortly after the chilling incident took place, Norfolk police were alerted and cops quickly reached the scene where they took the man into custody and searched his car to find the weapons, if any.