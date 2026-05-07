Rarely-seen senior Royal joins King Charles for historic ceremony in London

King Charles made a delightful appearance in London for a historic ceremony.
On Thursday, May 7, the British monarch stepped out in London to attend a special ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral, where he was joined by a rarely-seen senior Royal member Prince Edward, The Duke of Kent, Hello! reported.
During his latest outing, the King marked his first Order of St Michael and St George as a reigning monarch, marking the occasion a historic one.
Order of St Michael and St George is a highly-prestigious royal honour granted to those who have shown exceptional work abroad, often in diplomacy or foreign services.
The ceremony takes place once every four years, meaning that King Charles did not attend the previous one as the monarch as he ascended the British throne three years ago in September 2022.
Joining Charles at the historic event was The Duke of Kent – His Majesty’s first cousin once removed – in his role as Grand Master of the Order.
The Duke welcomed King Charles as he arrived alongside Dame Susan Langley, the Lady Mayor of the City of London.
In the photos shared by the outlet, the 90-year-old Royal can be seen sitting on a wheelchair, wearing the official robes.
Who is Prince Edward, The Duke of York?
Born on October 9, 1935, Prince Edward is a member of the British Royal Family as the elder son of Prince George, Duke of Kent, and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark.
He is the first cousin of King Charles III’s mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and the nephew of King George VI.