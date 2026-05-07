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Andrew chased by unknown man in first outing after Eugenie's pregnancy news

The former Duke of York suffers life-threatening blow as balaclava-clad man chases him near his residence

Andrew chased by unknown man in first outing after Eugenies pregnancy news
Andrew chased by unknown man in first outing after Eugenie's pregnancy news

In a chilling new update, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been hit by a life-threatening blow.

On Thursday, May 7, The Telegraph reported that the former Duke of York was chased by a balaclava-clad man during his latest outing near the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

The disturbing incident took place around 7:30 in the evening on Wednesday when the disgraced ex-Prince stepped out near his home along with his dogs.

As per the report, the unidentified man was reportedly sitting in his car when he saw Andrew about “50 yards away.”

Upon seeing King Charles’s younger brother, the man got out of his vehicle and chased Andrew while shouting at him, prompting the former Duke to rush towards his own car that was parked nearby.

Accompanied by his private security guard, the former Duke quickly sped off the car as the alleged suspect reportedly ran after him.

Shortly after the chilling incident took place, Norfolk police were alerted and cops quickly reached the scene where they took the man into custody and searched his car to find the weapons, if any.

This shocking update comes just three days after the British Royal Family officially announced that Andrew’s younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, is expecting her third child with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

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