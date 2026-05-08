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King Charles joins Harry, William in special birthday tribute to Sir David Attenborough

King Charles III sends special message to Sir David Attenborough on his 100th birthday

King Charles joins Harry, William in special birthday tribute to Sir David Attenborough
King Charles joins Harry, William in special birthday tribute to Sir David Attenborough

Buckingham Palace has shared King Charles' sweet tribute for Sir David Attenborough.

Following his sons, Prince William and Harry's lead, the 77-year-old monarch marked 100th birthday of the natural historian on Friday, May 8.

Alongside a carousel of photos featuring Charles and David - whom he first met in his childhood alongside sister, Princess Anne, the king wrote, "Wishing Sir David Attenborough a very happy 100th birthday."

"Enjoy your special celebration this evening!" added the birthday message shared by Royal Family's Instagram account.

The caption further urged Royal fans to "Tune in to ‘David Attenborough's 100 Years on Planet Earth’ at 8.30pm on BBC One and @bbciplayer."

The series of photos included a rare black-and-white photo of Charles and The Princess Royal with David holding a giant bird.

This personal tribute from Buckingham Palace came after King Charles sons' Prince William and Harry paid homage to their father's longtime pal.

In a video shared on the Earthshot Prize socials, The Prince of Wales noted, "Happy 100th David. I cannot believe it’s your 100th birthday. Thank you so much for all your support with Earthshot Prize."

"Everything you do continues to inspire me, have a very happy day," added the heir.

Meanwhile, Harry - The Duke of Sussex also did not miss the opportunity to pay homage to Sir David as he penned a touching essay for him in Times Magazine.

"For almost anyone who grew up in the United Kingdom, Sir David Attenborough is more than a broadcaster; he is a secular saint," wrote Harry.

The duke continued, "He is an institutional pillar as essential to the national fabric as a cup of tea."

"He has earned the world’s trust by simply showing us that our environment is worth appreciating. He didn’t demand our attention, but drew us in with the wonder of nature all the same" he added.

Harry further highlighted that "When a man who has quite literally seen it all begins to describe the loss of the planet's stability, he isn't being provocative."

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