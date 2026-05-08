Queen Camilla copies Kate Middleton style for surprise reunion with ex-husband

Queen Camilla has sparked buzz after she made a bold appearance at the Badminton Horse Trials for a surprise reunion with her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.
On Friday, May 8th, Her Majesty stepped out in a never-before-seen style, donning a sleek black suit jacket and matching tailored trousers.
During the solo visit, Camilla, 78, also greeted her ex-husband, Andrew, while meeting members of the Ebony Horse Club, of which she is president.
Speaking with broadcaster Clare Balding, King Charles III’s life partner expressed her excitement over the event, saying she was so "moved" to be back at the field, which she joined "years ago"
Fans' reactions:
As the new photos of the Queen garnered attention on social media, several fans rushed to the comments section, while others criticised her for copying her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton’s, style.
While many believed she had revived Charles’ former wife and late Princess of Wales, Diana’s fashion was marked by bold public appearances.
"She’s not Princess Diana, though, is she… Just saying," one noted.
Another said, "You’re hilarious. Move on, you’re living in your own mind."
Queen Camilla’s sighting came after her husband, King Charles III, wished Sir David Attenborough on his 100th birthday.
The official Royal Family’s Instagram account shared a heartfelt statement on behalf of Their Majesties, "Wishing Sir David Attenborough a very happy 100th birthday. Enjoy your special celebration this evening!"
"Tune in to ‘David Attenborough’s 100 Years on Planet Earth’ at 8.30 pm on BBC One and @bbciplayer," they concluded.