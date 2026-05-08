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Princess Eugenie attends first special event in London after pregnancy announcement

Buckingham Palace confirmed Princess Eugenie’s third pregnancy in official announcement earlier this week

Princess Eugenie attends first special event in London after pregnancy announcement
Princess Eugenie attends first special event in London after pregnancy announcement

King Charles’ niece Princess Eugenie broke her cover in a special outing just days after confirming the news of her pregnancy.

The Princess of York – who is expecting her third child with husband Jack Brooksbank was seen enjoying solo at a major event in London, on Thursday, May 7.

As per the photographs obtained by various outlets from the children’s shopping and pampering event – which was part of the Fuse Communications Press Day, Eugenie was seen browsing baby clothes.

For the event – which also offered salon treatments, the daughter of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson opted for an olive green jacket with a black-and-white polka dot blouse underneath.

Eugenie – who is a doting mother of two sons, August and Ernest was seen chatting with other attendees, including,  parenting expert, Anita Worlidge and Samia Khan.

On Tuesday, May 5, the official Instagram account of the Royal Family shared a photo of Eugenie's kids holding a sonogram of their sibling on the way with delightful pregnancy announcement.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer," read the caption.

"August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family," it added.

The caption also revealed "His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news."

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