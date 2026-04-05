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King Charles leads 2026 Easter service as Royal Family shows powerful unity

Queen Camilla and King Charles III lead the 2026 Easter service on Sunday at St George's Chapel

King Charles leads 2026 Easter service as Royal Family shows powerful unity
King Charles leads 2026 Easter service as Royal Family shows powerful unity 

Despite the escalating tensions at Buckingham Palace, senior Royal Family members joined King Charles III for this year's Easter celebrations. 

On Sunday, April 5th, His Majesty entered St. George's Chapel alongside his life partner, Queen Camilla, and other senior members, excluding his youngest brother and disgraced former Prince of York, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex, Sarah Ferguson. 

A few days after attending the historical Maundy service in Northern Wales for the first time, the 77-year-old monarch won hearts before entering the church.

The pious moment turned into a tender family bond as the King fondly chuckled at Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest son, Prince Louis, on the cheek, who was also in attendance to support his beloved grandfather.

In addition to Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte also walked to the church to mark this year's holy event.

Prince Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, made their way to St. George's Chapel, accompanied by Peter Phillips and his fiancée, Harriet Sperling, who announced their marriage, which will take place on June 6th of this year.

However, fans are eagerly waiting for King Charles III's iconic speech after he attended the Maundy Easter service in Wales without delivering his royal speech. 

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