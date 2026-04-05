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Vijay Deverakonda wows Rashmika Mandanna with sweet 'Ranabaali' birthday wish

Rashmika Mandanna marks her first birthday after lavish wedding with Vijay Deverakonda in February of this year

Vijay Deverakonda wows Rashmika Mandanna with sweet Ranabaali birthday wish
Vijay Deverakonda wows Rashmika Mandanna with sweet 'Ranabaali' birthday wish  

Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating his wife, Rashmika Mandanna, after their lavish marriage last month. 

The couple, who tied the knot on February 26, is back in the headlines for their romantic gesture for each other.

On Sunday, April 5, Vijay turned to his official Instagram account to pay a heartfelt birthday shout-out to his life partner alongside a special behind-the-scenes footage of their upcoming movie, Ranabaali.

"I love you, Jayamma," the Arjun Reddy star penned a special message for his beloved wife on her 30th birthday.

Apart from the birthday tribute, Vijay also released an unseen glimpse of Rashmika's character as Jayamma in their new period drama, which is scheduled to premiere on the big screens on September 11 of this year.

This film marked their first exclusive joint project after exchanging marital vows in an intimate wedding function in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

In the Rahul Sankrityan directorial movie, Vijay will portray the role of a 19th-century freedom fighter.

Ranabaali, produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under Mythri Movie Maker, also features popular Hollywood actor Arnold as the antagonist. 

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