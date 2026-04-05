Sara Ali Khan extends Easter wishes to fans worldwide

Sara Ali Khan is celebrating the auspicious occasion of Easter with her family.
On April 5, the Kedarnath alum took to her Instagram to share a couple of images, featuring her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, father Saif Ali Khan, grandmother Sharmila Tagore, stepmother Kareena Kapoor Khan, and other members.
Sara captioned the post, “Happy Sunday & Happy Easter (adding a playful emoji), Any guesses on who’s the biggest feaster?”
The family often prioritises to unite to celebrate key events together, including Christmas, Diwali, Eid, and Raksha Bandhan.
Black Warrant actor Zahan Kapoor was also seen spending time with his cousin’s family.
Zahan’s father, Kunal Kapoor, traditionally hosts the yearly Christmas lunch for the Kapoors that Saif attends alongside Kareena.
While Sara rocked a bright yellow long dress, her younger brother Ibrahim opted for a white shirt and jeans.
The rest of the family opted for the casual attire for the event. In the group photos, Soha appeared on the sofa at Saif’s home.
Additionally, Sara shared an image of herself, Ibrahim, and grandmother on Instagram Stories, featuring the song Chanda Hai Tu.