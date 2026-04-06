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King Charles, Prince Louis playful moment wins internet after Archie’s skiing video

King Charles offers glimpse into his bond with Prince William's kids with playful moment with Louis

King Charles, Prince Louis playful moment wins internet after Archie’s skiing video
King Charles, Prince Louis playful moment wins internet after Archie’s skiing video

King Charle III stole hearts with his sweet moment for grandson Prince Louis this Easter.

On Sunday, April 5, 2026, the British monarch and his wife Queen Camilla arrived at St George Chapel, Windsor Castle, for Easter service.

As per the video shared by Hello!, their majesties were welcomed by The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton on the entrance of the Chapel, alongside their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The king first blew a flying kiss towards his youngest grandson - who was patiently waiting for His Majesty to get into the Chapel after greeting him and his family.

Charles then playfully nudged Louis's cheeks before heading into the church.

Soon after the video went viral, Royal fans could not stop gushing over King Charles relationship with his grandchildren.

One user commented, “Beautiful to see the loving relationship he has with his Wales grandchildren, he is such a loving man”

Another noted, “Just a grandpa doing grandpa things”

“I'm sure the King has wonderful relationship with each of his Wales' grandchildren!” wrote a third.

This warm moment between Kate's youngest son and King melted hearts just days after Meghan Markle shared an impressive video of Prince Archie as he showcased his impeccable skiing skills alongside father, Prince Harry.

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