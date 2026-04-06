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Andrew finally steps out following protester scare at Marsh Farm home

The former Duke of York was seen with dogs on Easter Sunday service

Andrew finally steps out following protester scare at Marsh Farm home
Andrew finally steps out following protester scare at Marsh Farm home

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was spotted walking his dogs over the Easter weekend after protesters targeted his Marsh Farm home in a dramatic security breach.

The former Duke of York was seen with dogs as members of the Royal Family gathered for an Easter Sunday service.

He was spotted on Saturday taking a solo walk in the fields with what appeared to be three dogs.

The former prince kept warm in the windy conditions with a thick brown jacket and beige-like trousers.

The senior members of the Royal Family, including King Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward attended St George's Chapel for the traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle.

Notably, he made an appearance after he was targeted by a group of protesters at his new Norfolk home on Thursday.

As per Hello Magazine, it was considered as a significant security breach just weeks after his move to the Sandringham estate.

In newly released images, a group of protesters were seen scaling his fence. Earlier, the former prince had driven alone to Marsh Farm on the King’s Sandringham estate and was believed to be inside when four people arrived by car and began shouting abuse.

To note, Andrew is currently living at nearby Wood Farm while renovations are carried out on his new home, though he has made several visits to the property this week to monitor progress. 

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