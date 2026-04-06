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Duchess Sophie pulls out of royal Easter service at last minute: Here's why

Royal insiders revealed real reason behind Duchess of Edinburgh's absence at Easter service in Windsor

Duchess Sophie pulls out of royal Easter service at last minute: Heres why
Duchess Sophie pulls out of royal Easter service at last minute: Here's why  

King Charles III's beloved sister-in-law, Duchess Sophie, was unable to support him during this year's Easter service.

On Sunday, April 5th, His Majesty led the British Royal Family at St. George's Chapel church to mark this year's pious event. 

The 77-year-old British monarch, accompanied by the senior royals, including Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and Prince Louis. 

According to the latest report published by the Daily Express, a royal insider revealed why the hard-working royal was pulled out at the last minute.

The tipster added that Easter Sunday service in Windsor took place because she was "under the weather," while her husband and son, James, Earl of Wessex, attended as usual. 

Notably, the source added that the couple's daughter, Lady Louise, is busy with her studies.

So far, neither Duchess Sophie nor Buckingham Palace has issued any update on Her Royal Highness's absence.

This update came after the Royal Family put on a united front this morning in Windsor amid escalating tensions with former Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who were disowned by King Charles III since October last year, following his arrest in February. 

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