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Meghan Markle drops sweet clips of Archie, Lilibet’s Easter egg hunt

The Duchess of Sussex took marked the Easter holiday with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle drops sweet clips of Archie, Lilibet’s Easter egg hunt
Meghan Markle drops sweet clips of Archie, Lilibet’s Easter egg hunt

Meghan Markle gave fans a rare glimpse into her family life, sharing moments of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet enjoying a nature-filled Easter egg hunt.

On Sunday, April 5, the Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to mark the holiday with their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, sharing some of the highlights in a series of clips and snaps.

In a shared carousel, the one snippet showed Archie and Lilibet running across the lawn with Easter baskets as they search for eggs, while Lilibet donned bunny ears.

Another captured them walking through a garden with baskets of treats and a dog in tow.


In an adorable video, Lilibet can be seen clad in a pink floral-print dress, walking barefoot on the lawn with two stuffed animals, her long red hair glinting in sunlight amid the sounds of birds.

Another moment showed Archie putting his artistic skills to work, coloring an egg with stripes using a spinning device called "The Dinomazing Egg Decorator."

The Duchess of Sussex captioned her post simply, "Happy Easter!"

To note, Harry, 41, and Meghan moved to Meghan’s home state of California after stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and have been raising their children mostly out of the public eye.

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