Dallas Flight Cancellations: Hundreds grounded at DFW and Love Field amid Texas storms

Severe spring thunderstorms sweeping across North Texas have triggered massive flight disruptions forcing federal regulators to temporarily halt air traffic and leaving thousands of travelers stranded.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a strict ground stop at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) as heavy rain, lightning and reduced visibility rolled through the metropolitan area.
The severe weather quickly created a ripple effect across the region causing more than 350 flight cancellations at DFW.
The storm system also struck nearby Dallas Love Field Airport, where a separate delay program caused an additional 55 cancellations and nearly 90 delayed flights.
Passengers at DFW faced average wait times of over an hour.
The National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office issued warnings to residents and travelers ahead of the fast-moving system, noting that these “storms would arrive with the possibility of large hail and damaging winds.”
Airlines responded by proactively trimming their schedules to keep planes and ground crews safe from lightning strikes.
However, the heavy disruptions are causing major headaches for families and business travelers who are actively preparing to travel ahead of the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend.