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Bain Fire Update: 1,375 acres burned, 4 injured in Jurupa Valley wildfire

Bain Fire forces evacuations and injures 4 across 1375 acres

Bain Fire Update: 1,375 acres burned, 4 injured in Jurupa Valley wildfire
Bain Fire Update: 1,375 acres burned, 4 injured in Jurupa Valley wildfire

A fast-moving brush fire named the Bain Fire has burned 1,375 acres along the Santa Ana River bottom in Jurupa Valley, California. The dangerous blaze had left four civilians and has 10% containment.

The fire started on Tuesday morning and spread rapidly through thick plants, pushed by shifting winds.

By evening, fire officials reported that the flames had “jumped control lines” and were “burning at a critical rate of spread.”

The sudden growth forced authorities to issue emergency evacuation orders for multiple local neighborhoods, telling residents there is an immediate threat to life.

Bain Fire forces evacuations and injures 4 across 1375 acres
Bain Fire forces evacuations and injures 4 across 1375 acres

More than 100 firefighters are working on the ground with bulldozers and hand crews. Water-dropping helicopters and air tankers are also flying missions to stop the fire.

Emergency shelters have opened at local community centers for displaced families.

At the start of the blaze, Cal Fire described it as “burning in heavy fuels with a moderate rate of spread” but hot, dry conditions quickly made the situation worse.

This is one of several wildfires currently burning across Southern California, which are filling the air with heavy smoke and threatening nearby homes.

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