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Delicious Orie: Boxing champ says 'depression fears' drove his retirement decision

'I fear that I would have ended up being a world champion but a very depressed, sad, and miserable world champion' said Orie

Delicious Orie: Boxing champ says depression fears drove his retirement decision
Delicious Orie: Boxing champ says 'depression fears' drove his retirement decision

Boxing champ Delicious Orie finally opens up about his retirement.

Orie unveiled how depression fears drove his retirement decision from the field of boxing at such an early stage.

"I fear that I would have ended up being a world champion but a very depressed, sad, and miserable world champion."

While giving an interview for one of the BBC progamme, Orie expressed that he feared he would have ended up being a "very depressed, sad, and miserable world champion" when asked about his shock decision to retire from boxing.


How did depression fears drive Orie's retirement decision?

Orie has started his professional boxing debut at a very good start, but after the Paris Olympics, there was a bidding war for him despite the heavyweight failing to win a medal.

He was the next big thing in heavyweight boxing. And then a month later, Orie announced his shock decision to walk away from boxing altogether.

"I wanted to pull out before the boxing exposed me," he told BBC Sport, adding, "I turned pro for the money; I needed the money, only to realize that money gives you a little bit of happiness, it really does, but it gives you zero fulfillment." Nothing. You feel nothing."

He set high standards for himself, even as a seven-year-old realizing the opportunities available to him in the UK.

Orie, a former British professional boxer, was a standout fighter in the amateur ranks despite only taking up the sport aged 18. 

Originally from Russia, he moved to the UK as a child with his family.

Orie forged on with plans for a professional career. He believed he had dreamed of being a millionaire as a 19-year-old kid; turning pro changed his life financially.

"I'll be honest, I genuinely feel like that was the road I was going down.

"So I had to make a decision. I feel like I would have been really stupid to know that and still keep going for the money," expressed Orie.

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