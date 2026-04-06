Savannah Guthrie drops painful message at first annual fest since mom's disappearance

This Easter marked a painful one for Savannah Guthrie and her family.
On Sunday, April 5, the Today anchor released a soul-crushing message as she marked first major annual festival since her mom, Nancy Guthrie's, disappearance.
In a video shared for Good Shepherd New York’s digital Easter gathering over the weekend, Savannah emphasized on the significance of Easter and the joy it brings to Christians.
The message turned emotional when the 54-year-old opened up about the ongoing turmoil she has been going through due to her mum's disappearance, noting that "life seems far harder than death."
"We celebrate today the promise of a new life that never ends in death. But, standing here today, I have to tell you, there are moments in which that promise seems irretrievably far away. When life itself seems far harder than death," Savannah noted.
She also expressed being "disappointed with God" amid the ongoing difficult times.
"These moments of deep disappointment with God, the feeling of utter abandonment. For most of us, there will come a time in our life when these feelings hold sway," the host stated.
She continued, "Recently though, in my own season of trial, I have wondered. I have questioned whether Jesus really ever experienced this particular wound that I feel — this grievous and uniquely cruel injury of not knowing, of uncertainty and confusion and answers withheld.”
She went on to add that in those darkest moments, she had had all the bitter thoughts that Jesus did not know of her pain and agony.
She noted that “it isn’t wrong to think such thoughts, to challenge our God with questions.”
“It is the darkness that makes this morning’s light so magnificent, so blindingly beautiful. It is all the brighter because it is so desperately needed,” the journalist added.
Savannah Guthrie concluded her message, saying, "When we celebrate today, this is what we celebrate — and I celebrate too. I still believe. And so, I say with conviction, Happy Easter.”
For those unfamiliar, Savannah Guthrie's mom Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1, 2026.