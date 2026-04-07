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Meghan Markle accused of giving 'sinister' touch to Lilibet's Easter video

The Duchess of Sussex dropped Easter video clip alongside her two kids on Instagram

Meghan Markle accused of giving sinister touch to Lilibets Easter video
Meghan Markle accused of giving 'sinister' touch to Lilibet's Easter video  

Meghan Markle has once again come under hot water after celebrating this year's Easter with her two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. 

On Sunday, April 5th, the Duchess of Sussex uploaded multiple video clips of her children observing the religious festival on her official Instagram account.

In one viral clip, Archie and Lilibet appeared racing each other alongside their baskets to hunt Easter eggs in their garden.

She also posted a 13-second video featuring her only daughter, filmed from behind, with a stuffed animal as she meandered around the yard barefoot in a pink sundress and bunny ears.

Fans slammed Meghan Markle's Easter video: 

As the video garnered fans' attention on Reddit, several fans slammed Meghan for giving the sinister touch to the video to spark the reactions.

One fan commented, "This is kinda creepy. It’s like Lilli has a stalker and we’re seeing through his eyes."

"Agreed! It has a truly sinister feel to it, even creepier that it’s her own Mother who is following behind her, and filming an innocent moment to post on Instagram, to bait the public into paying them attention," another noted.

While a third said, "Head dropped. Walking calmly. No sugar rush from chocolate eggs. No talking to the bunny. No cuddling the bunny. Showing the bunny the area." 

Meghan Markle, who is set to travel to Australia mid-April alongside Prince Harry, has not responded to these accusations.   

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