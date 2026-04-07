Royal Family in dilemma as Harry, William tensions resurface ahead of key event

Prince Harry and Prince William are reportedly facing fresh strain over a major royal event, presenting a difficult dilemma for the royal family.
The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales have had an estranged relationship for over three years, but the royal family now faces uncertainty over their potential meeting at the upcoming royal wedding.
Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips revealed the date for his nuptials with NHS nurse Harriet Sperling as he announced that their summer wedding will take place on Saturday, June 6 in a private ceremony at All Saints Church, Kemble in Cirencester.
As per The Mirror, the former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond shared that the wedding of Peter and Harriet will be a welcome change from the current turmoil for the Royal Family.
She told the outlet, “A wedding is always a happy distraction, and the news of Peter and Harriet’s wedding will have been welcomed by the family.”
Bond added, “She has already proved quite a hit, especially with her future sister-in-law, Zara, and husband Mike Tindall. I think they’re very wise to have a private ceremony… with the way things are, it will take a huge amount of strain away from what will hopefully be the happiest day of their lives.”
The expert said Peter opted for a small private wedding, excusing both William and Harry from attending, with the Cotswolds ceremony easing potential strain on the occasion.