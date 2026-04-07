Lil Tjay shot Offset? Leaked video amid shooting incident sparks frenzy

Offset shooting incident has taken a dramatic turn as video of him fighting with Lil Tjay leaked online.
The Clout crooner - who is now in a stable condition in hospital, was shot out near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Monday evening.
As reported by various outlets, right after the shooting incident which took place in a valet area outside the venue two men were taken into custody.
Just hours after the Offset was shot, an allegaed video of the rapper having a heated exhange with Lil Tjay surfaced sparking a widespread frenzy among fans.
As can been seen in the video - which was recorded just moments before the shooting, Cardi B's ex and Lil Tjay could be seen pummeling each other aggresively before someone (which many believe was Lil Tjay) pulled the trigger.
Fans react to Offset and Lil Tjay alleged video
Soon after the terrifying video of the rapper-duo was shared by a fan account on X, hiphop fans flooded the comments section with comments expressing distress and shock.
One user noted, "That footage is scary Stay safe out there, people… glad Offset is holding up."
Another prayed, "Wild how quickly things escalated Glad Offset is in stable condition though Hope justice is served and everyone stays safe."
"Seeing this unfold is unreal… glad he’s stable, but this could’ve ended way worse" added a third.
However, a number of users were quick to realise the video was old and had no connection to the Florida incident.
One user claimed, "This is not even the footage you liar. This ain’t even the hard rock casino for peak sake. Just a bunch of French mf."
"This the footage from offset fight in Paris smh," another added.
A third penned, "old video, that not even Florida"
How is Offset after shooting incident?
According to an official statement from Offset's spokesperson, the rapper is currently under treatment.
"We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care. He is stable and being closely monitored," they said.