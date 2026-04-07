Lil Tjay breaks silence on Offset shooting incident, clears air on his 'involvement'

Lil Tjay's attorney has set the record straight on whether the rapper was involved in Offset shooting incident.
As the news of Offset's shooting incident on Monday evening near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino spread like a wildfire it sparked rumours that Lil Tjay shot him over gambling conflict.
However, putting all the rumours to rest, Lil Tjay's lawyer issued an official statement to clarify that the 24-year-old rapper was neither involved in the shooting nor he has been charged in this case.
"We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood which resulting in non-life threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos," the statement read.
It continued, "Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false."
"We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.Signed, Dawn M. Florio." the statement concluded.
It is pertinent to note, as per Offset's spokesperson, the Clout rapper is currently under treatment in hospital while police has taken two men into custody from the venue, where the horrific incident took place.
More details are yet to be unfold.