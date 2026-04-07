News
News

Selena Gomez enjoys first Easter as 'Mrs. Blanco' despite pregnancy rumours

The 'Calm Down' hitmaker gives rare peek into her first Easter celebration after her marriage

Selena Gomez enjoys first Easter as Mrs. Blanco despite pregnancy rumours
Selena Gomez enjoys first Easter as 'Mrs. Blanco' despite pregnancy rumours  

Selena Gomez has celebrated her first Easter after her marriage to Benny Blanco! 

On Monday, April 6th, the Calm Down hitmaker has once again made the headlines with new highlights into her marital life.

Two days after the pious festival, Gomez took to her Instagram account to share the intimate moments in her life and her low-key Easter celebrations as a married woman.

She kicked off 19 images of posts with a selfie while showing her husband's black bathrobe with his initials on it that read, "B.B"

In another frame, the Who Says crooner revealed a secret recipe for a perfect Easter breakfast as she cracked an egg directly on a slice of bread. 

At one point, Gomez escalated the ongoing pregnancy hype, as she also posted a photo of a baby, which appeared to be held by Gomez in a car. 

However, it remains unclear whether the Rare Beauty founder has just dropped a huge hint about her pregnancy or it was just a candid photo of her friend's child. 

The pregnancy speculations initially emerged after the Taki Taki singer appeared in a bubble-gum pink loose-fitted Prada gown at the launch of her brand, Rare Beauty's latest product, in Los Angeles. 

At the time, fans were quick to notice that the voluminous style outfit was chosen intentionally to hide a baby bump.

For those unaware, Selena Gomez is approximately six months into her marriage, and rumours about her starting a family are rife, given her desire for motherhood, which she often expresses in interviews. 

Cardi B speaks out in tears amid Offset shooting scare
Cardi B speaks out in tears amid Offset shooting scare
Lil Tjay breaks silence on Offset shooting incident, clears air on his 'involvement'
Lil Tjay breaks silence on Offset shooting incident, clears air on his 'involvement'
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni head to court trial after settlement talks fail
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni head to court trial after settlement talks fail
Lil Tjay shot Offset? Leaked video amid shooting incident sparks frenzy
Lil Tjay shot Offset? Leaked video amid shooting incident sparks frenzy
Blake Lively issues urgent warning after court setback in Justin Baldoni case
Blake Lively issues urgent warning after court setback in Justin Baldoni case
Offset shot in Florida: Is rapper dead or alive
Offset shot in Florida: Is rapper dead or alive
Lady Gaga forced to cancel show after doctor’s serious warning
Lady Gaga forced to cancel show after doctor’s serious warning
Lewis Hamilton debuts Kim Kardashian on Instagram as romance goes official
Lewis Hamilton debuts Kim Kardashian on Instagram as romance goes official
'Devil Wears Prada 2' final trailer: Lady Gaga, Doechii collab for new track 'Runway'
'Devil Wears Prada 2' final trailer: Lady Gaga, Doechii collab for new track 'Runway'
Britney Spears teases big music return after surprise Easter reunion
Britney Spears teases big music return after surprise Easter reunion
Olivia Rodrigo leaves fans puzzled with mysterious hint at Pont des Arts
Olivia Rodrigo leaves fans puzzled with mysterious hint at Pont des Arts
Sabrina Carpenter drops sizzling 'House Tour' video with Madelyn Cline, Margaret Qualley
Sabrina Carpenter drops sizzling 'House Tour' video with Madelyn Cline, Margaret Qualley

Popular News

Artemis II Milestone: NASA crew returning to Earth after historic moon flyby

Artemis II Milestone: NASA crew returning to Earth after historic moon flyby
18 minutes ago
Sarah Ferguson says USA 'threatened' her amid Epstein fallout

Sarah Ferguson says USA 'threatened' her amid Epstein fallout

2 hours ago
Inside Nintendo Switch 2 Super Mario Galaxy bundle deal on special discount

Inside Nintendo Switch 2 Super Mario Galaxy bundle deal on special discount
an hour ago