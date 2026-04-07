Selena Gomez enjoys first Easter as 'Mrs. Blanco' despite pregnancy rumours  

Selena Gomez has celebrated her first Easter after her marriage to Benny Blanco!
On Monday, April 6th, the Calm Down hitmaker has once again made the headlines with new highlights into her marital life.
Two days after the pious festival, Gomez took to her Instagram account to share the intimate moments in her life and her low-key Easter celebrations as a married woman.
She kicked off 19 images of posts with a selfie while showing her husband's black bathrobe with his initials on it that read, "B.B"
In another frame, the Who Says crooner revealed a secret recipe for a perfect Easter breakfast as she cracked an egg directly on a slice of bread.
At one point, Gomez escalated the ongoing pregnancy hype, as she also posted a photo of a baby, which appeared to be held by Gomez in a car.
However, it remains unclear whether the Rare Beauty founder has just dropped a huge hint about her pregnancy or it was just a candid photo of her friend's child.
The pregnancy speculations initially emerged after the Taki Taki singer appeared in a bubble-gum pink loose-fitted Prada gown at the launch of her brand, Rare Beauty's latest product, in Los Angeles.
At the time, fans were quick to notice that the voluminous style outfit was chosen intentionally to hide a baby bump.
For those unaware, Selena Gomez is approximately six months into her marriage, and rumours about her starting a family are rife, given her desire for motherhood, which she often expresses in interviews.