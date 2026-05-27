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'Enola Holmes 3' trailer sees Henry Cavill in trouble amid major wedding

Netflix has released the first trailer for 'Enola Holmes 3', set to be released this summer

Enola Holmes 3 trailer sees Henry Cavill in trouble amid major wedding
'Enola Holmes 3' trailer sees Henry Cavill in trouble amid major wedding

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for Enola Holmes 3, which teases both the best of romance and mystery.

On Wednesday, May 27, the streaming giant released the teaser for the third film, which features Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes' sister, Enola Holmes.

The new film will see Enola head to Malta, where she tries to balance her personal and professional dreams, as Viscount Tewkesbury (Louise Partridge) proposed to the detective with a flower ring in a romantic yet shocking move.

While she is still in a bewildered state due to her unexpected wedding, the trailer shows her brother Sherlock, played by Henry Cavill, being kidnapped.

Moreover, the trailer confirms that Jason Watkins has joined the cast for the new movie; as the video shows him comforting Twekesbury, who awaits Enola at the altar; however, it has not been revealed who he is playing.

Other members of the cast include Himesh Patel as Sherlock's pal, Dr Watson; Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria, the Holmes siblings' mother; and Sharon Duncan-Brewster will play Mira Troy.

The film, based on a series of novels, The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer, is set to release on Netflix on July 1.

Notably, this latest instalment is helmed by Philip Barantini, who is behind the acclaimed Netflix release, Adolescence.

Watch 'Enola Holmes 3' teaser here:



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