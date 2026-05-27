Jesse Williams, Alejandra Onieva reveal surprise pregnancy months after secret marriage

Jesse Williams is expanding his family with his wife, Alejandra Onieva!
Months after their secret marriage, the Grey's Anatomy actor is going to be a dad for the third time as his life partner announced pregnancy in a special post.
Taking to her Instagram account last week, Alejandra shared several images from her latest trip, flaunting her baby bump in most of the slides and sending fans into a frenzy.
In one, the newly pregnant woman wears a pair of white striped pants and a cropped white sweater that’s open at the top of her stomach.
After revealing her pregnancy, the couple also spotted together on Friday, May 22nd, in Los Angeles during a cosy night out.
At the time, onlookers did not notice her bump as she covered her stomach with blue jeans and a matching cobalt blue jacket.
The Spanish actress and Jesse Williams quietly tied the knot in a super low-key, private ceremony a few months ago.
Notably, the Hotel Costiera actor is also a father to his two children, a daughter, Sadie, 11, and son Maceo, 10, whom he shares with his former wife, Aryn Drake-Lee.
The two finalised their divorce in October 2020 after a lengthy and highly publicised separation.