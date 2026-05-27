Lil Wayne gets engaged to mystery woman ahead of highly anticipated tour  

Lil Wayne has surprised fans with a major life update a month before he kicks off his upcoming musical tour, LIL WAYNE: 20 Years of Carter Classics.
On Tuesday, May 26th, TMZ reported that 6 Foot 7 Foot hitmaker quietly got engaged to a mysterious Indiana woman.
An insider close to the popular American rapper recently revealed that Wayne is officially off the market after he proposed to his now fiancée in a romantic way earlier this year.
As of now, the rapper has not confirmed his secret engagement to a mysterious woman, whose identity he kept under wraps.
Lil Wayne, Denise Bidot break up:
Before his engagement to the girl, who is in her 20s, Wayne, 43, parted ways with her former on-again, off-again girlfriend, Denise Bidot.
In May last year, the ex-flame publicly accused the rap icon of breaking up with her on the occasion of Mother's Day.
The statement said, "Breaking up with someone on Mothers [sic] Day is diabolical, prayers up though. God always pulls me through. Walking with faith."
At the time, the Love Me crooner did not respond to these break-up allegations.
Lil Wayne's brief dating history:
Apart from Denise, the rapper had a brief history with several ex-flames, including La’Tecia Thomas, singer Nivea, and rapper Trina.
He is also the father of his four kids, whom he shares with different partners.
Upcoming tour:
This update came nearly a month ago. Lil Wayne officially commenced his upcoming tour to celebrate twenty years of his iconic studio album, Carter.
Notably, he will join two infamous rappers, 2 Chainz and The Game, during his tour, scheduled for June 30th.