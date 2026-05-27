News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Lil Wayne gets engaged to mystery woman ahead of highly anticipated tour

The 'Fireman' hitmaker is reportedly off the market with former girlfriend

Lil Wayne gets engaged to mystery woman ahead of highly anticipated tour
Lil Wayne gets engaged to mystery woman ahead of highly anticipated tour  

Lil Wayne has surprised fans with a major life update a month before he kicks off his upcoming musical tour, LIL WAYNE: 20 Years of Carter Classics. 

On Tuesday, May 26th, TMZ reported that 6 Foot 7 Foot hitmaker quietly got engaged to a mysterious Indiana woman.

An insider close to the popular American rapper recently revealed that Wayne is officially off the market after he proposed to his now fiancée in a romantic way earlier this year.

As of now, the rapper has not confirmed his secret engagement to a mysterious woman, whose identity he kept under wraps.

Lil Wayne, Denise Bidot break up: 

Before his engagement to the girl, who is in her 20s, Wayne, 43, parted ways with her former on-again, off-again girlfriend, Denise Bidot.

In May last year, the ex-flame publicly accused the rap icon of breaking up with her on the occasion of Mother's Day.

The statement said, "Breaking up with someone on Mothers [sic] Day is diabolical, prayers up though. God always pulls me through. Walking with faith." 

At the time, the Love Me crooner did not respond to these break-up allegations.

Lil Wayne's brief dating history: 

Apart from Denise, the rapper had a brief history with several ex-flames, including La’Tecia Thomas, singer Nivea, and rapper Trina.

He is also the father of his four kids, whom he shares with different partners.

Upcoming tour: 

This update came nearly a month ago. Lil Wayne officially commenced his upcoming tour to celebrate twenty years of his iconic studio album, Carter.

Notably, he will join two infamous rappers, 2 Chainz and The Game, during his tour, scheduled for June 30th. 

Drake surpasses Michael Jackson with 14th no. 1 Billboard hit
Drake surpasses Michael Jackson with 14th no. 1 Billboard hit
Sydney Sweeney finally reacts to 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' cut amid 'Euphoria' blunder
Sydney Sweeney finally reacts to 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' cut amid 'Euphoria' blunder
Paul McCartney compares Taylor Swift's fame to The Beatles' success in surprise move
Paul McCartney compares Taylor Swift's fame to The Beatles' success in surprise move
Jennie sparks buzz with unreleased track performance at fashion event: 'queen of kpop'
Jennie sparks buzz with unreleased track performance at fashion event: 'queen of kpop'
'Enola Holmes 3' teases wedding arc with exciting update ahead of summer release
'Enola Holmes 3' teases wedding arc with exciting update ahead of summer release
'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson shares truth behind 'horrific' character death
'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson shares truth behind 'horrific' character death
Jennifer Lopez shares emotional family update with rare kids photos
Jennifer Lopez shares emotional family update with rare kids photos
BTS, SZA share wholesome moment at 2026 American Music Awards: Watch
BTS, SZA share wholesome moment at 2026 American Music Awards: Watch
Lizzo hits back at fans over Taylor Swift shade rumours
Lizzo hits back at fans over Taylor Swift shade rumours
AMA Awards 2026: Karol G delivers powerful speech while receiving big win
AMA Awards 2026: Karol G delivers powerful speech while receiving big win
KATSEYE dominates 2026 AMAs without Manon Bannerman, fans react
KATSEYE dominates 2026 AMAs without Manon Bannerman, fans react
Lindsie Chrisley’s legal trouble grows after multi-charge Georgia arrest
Lindsie Chrisley’s legal trouble grows after multi-charge Georgia arrest

Popular News

Christian Menefee beats 20-term Rep. Al Green in Texas Democratic primary

Christian Menefee beats 20-term Rep. Al Green in Texas Democratic primary
4 minutes ago
Sam Altman says AI will not trigger ‘jobs apocalypse’

Sam Altman says AI will not trigger ‘jobs apocalypse’
9 hours ago
Manny Fernandez, Miami Dolphins legend dies at 79: Here’s what we know

Manny Fernandez, Miami Dolphins legend dies at 79: Here’s what we know

9 hours ago