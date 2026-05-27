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Matthew Perry's assistant to be sentenced amid evidence tampering accusations

The 'Friends' alum, Matthew Perry, passed away in 2023 from the acute effects of ketamine use

Matthew Perrys assistant to be sentenced amid evidence tampering accusations
Matthew Perry's assistant to be sentenced amid evidence tampering accusations

Matthew Perry's live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, is set to be sentenced on Wednesday for injecting the ketamine dose that killed the Friends star, and he has been accused of destroying evidence.

Iwamasa is one of five people charged and convicted in Perry's case. The assistant pleaded guilty in August 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine resulting in death and faces up to 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors said that the assistant injected Perry with ketamine repeatedly in the weeks before the actor's death without proper medical training, including the fatal dose on October 28, 2023.

Authorities claimed that Iwamasa was aware of Perry's condition and found Perry unconscious inside his house at least twice in October 2023 but ignored "these warnings" and continued to inject him with an illegal dosage.


On the day of Perry's death, Iwamasa injected him with two doses before the actor asked him to prepare the jacuzzi and to "shoot me up a big one," prosecutors wrote.

Soon after administering the third dose, Iwamasa left to run errands for Perry and returned home to a dead Matthew Perry, with his face down in the jacuzzi.

Following Perry's death, Iwamasa "continued his wrongdoing by destroying evidence and taking other steps to cover his tracks and obstruct justice," prosecutors claimed.

They allege he cleaned up ketamine bottles and syringes from the scene and omitted ketamine from the list of Perry's medications while being questioned by officers after calling 911.

Iwamasa had known Perry since around 1992 before becoming his live-in assistant in 2022 for $150,000 a year. His responsibilities included those related to Perry's medical care.

Iwamasa is the fifth and final defendant in the case to be sentenced in the scheme to illegally distribute ketamine to Matthew Perry.

Jasveen Sangha, reportedly known as the "Ketamine Queen," worked with Erik Fleming to distribute 51 vials of her ketamine to Iwamasa, including the doses that killed Perry.

Sangha was sentenced last month to 15 years in prison, while Fleming was sentenced to two years after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death.

Moreover, the two doctors convicted in the case were sentenced last year.

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