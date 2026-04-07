Tiger Woods labeled ‘selfish’ after DUI charge; golfer faces new struggles

Tiger Woods faces new struggles after being guilty while he was arrested over 'driving under the influence' (DUI) charges.
In an upsetting statement, Woods has been given a label as 'selfish' after he was found guilty of the act.
As reported, former US PGA champion Jason Day says Tiger Woods was "a little bit selfish" to drive under the influence and "put other people in harm's way."
Australian golfer saddened by his ‘hero’ facing struggle with addiction, as five-time Masters champion will miss first major after car crash and arrest.
The 15-time major champion, who was also charged with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test, was found with two white pills in his pocket, which were identified as hydrocodone, an opioid used to treat pain.
Despite having undergone endless rounds of back surgery himself, Day said he could never know what Woods was feeling.
“It is tough” Day said. “I’ve never dealt with an addiction before, other than golf.
“I’m pretty addicted to that. But it must be tough to be isolated the way he is normally, as he stays at home pretty much most of the time and doesn’t really get out too much just because of how popular he is as a person."
He further said, "When you’re at home, it’s just difficult. Sometimes you don’t have people around, loving people around enough, to be able to steer you in the direction that you need to."
Day emphasized that “He’s human, and we all make mistakes. That’s just part of learning and getting better, and I’m hoping that he gets the help that he needs and that he comes out stronger and better on the other side because, like, golf misses him. We miss him here this week."
Adding,“It’s always better when he’s playing golf tournaments because we love having him around, so it’s a little bit sad to not have him here this week."
Additionally, American Harris English was among those to pay tribute to Woods, who has not played a major since the 2024 Open and has started only five of the past 16 majors, two of which he was forced to withdraw from.
"I know he's going to get through this. He has a big fight ahead of him. He's a fighter—that's what he does."