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Rapper Lil Tjay arrested after Offset shooting at Florida casino

Cardi B's ex, Offset, was shot outside a Florida casino and was hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries

Rapper Lil Tjay arrested after Offset shooting at Florida casino
Rapper Lil Tjay arrested after Offset shooting at Florida casino

Rapper Lil Tjay has been arrested in connection to Offset's shooting at a Florida casino.

According to the arrest record, the rapper, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was booked into the Broward County Jail on Monday and charged with misdemeanour disorderly conduct-affray.

In his mugshot, the rapper could be seen giving a slight smile as he stared into the camera. His bond has been set at $500 and is currently pending.

The Seminole Police told Page Six that "one person has been charged in connection with the incident that took place Monday night at a valet area outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood."

Authorities told the outlet that the "incident began with an affray, or fight", and that a second person was also "detained" but not charged.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was shot in the valet area outside the hotel and casino around 7 p.m. on Monday. The rapper, who shares three children with superstar Cardi B, was hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

However, Tjay's attorney, Dawn Florio, denied that her client had anything to do with the shooting.

"We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting … which [resulted] in non-life-threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos," Florio wrote in a statement shared via Instagram Monday.

"Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false," the attorney stated.

She added, "We encourage people to consult trusted news sources and to verify the accuracy of any reporting before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors."

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