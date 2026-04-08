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Samay Raina hints at 'India's Got Latent' Season 2 in new special 'Still Alive'

The Indian comedian dropped his comedy special titled 'Still Alive' on YouTube

Samay Raina hints at Indias Got Latent Season 2 in new special Still Alive
Samay Raina hints at 'India's Got Latent' Season 2 in new special 'Still Alive'

Samay Raina is ready to bring back the second instalment of his hit-yet-controversial show India's Got Latent after releasing his humorous and emotional special titled Still Alive.

The first season of the show generated multiple FIRs against the host and a number of panellists after jokes from a particular episode starring Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija failed to land well with the audience and the political circle of the country.

At the end of his more than an hour-long special on YouTube, which has garnered nearly 13 million views in 23 hours, Samay hinted at a possible Season 2 of the show.

Discussing the possibility of a new chapter, the comedian noted, "I don't think my show would have been ended on a bigger high."

Rephrasing his line, he added, "I don't think season one of my show would have ended on a bigger high than this," earning loud cheers from the audience.

"I will definitely bring back the show because I enjoyed doing that show. I want to do a show, and you watch the softie version after censors," said Samay.

Elsewhere in the special, the 28-year-old admitted that he was forced to delete all the episodes of the show from his YouTube channel after his editor was arrested by authorities while he was in the US for his tour.

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