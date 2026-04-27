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Sanjay Dutt reacts to explosive song row ahead of 'KD: The Devil' release

The 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' star set to appear in new action-thriller film, 'KD: The Devil'

Sanjay Dutt reacts to explosive song row ahead of KD: The Devil release
Sanjay Dutt reacts to explosive song row ahead of 'KD: The Devil' release 

Sanjay Dutt has broken his silence over the new controversy of his explosive song, Sarke Chunar teri Sarke. 

On Monday, April 27th, the Dhurandhar star appeared in a recent hearing held by NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar after the commission raised concerns over the actor’s new rendition for showcasing vulgarity and indecent representation of women in the song and questioned issues of intent, awareness and accountability.

Notably, Dutt submitted a written apology after facing public outrage over vulgar and obscene lyrics and choreography.

In his apology, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor clarified that he had no role in shaping the song’s content, as he had no knowledge, involvement, or control over the lyrics, translation, creative composition, or final presentation of the track.

During the hearing, the commission raised concerns over alleged vulgarity and indecent representation of women in the song and questioned issues of intent, awareness and accountability.

Despite the controversy, Sanjay Dutt announced to provide sponsorship to the 50 tribal girls as part of efforts towards social welfare and women’s empowerment.

Apart from the Khalnayak actor, his co-star, Nora Fatehi, was also accused of showing vulgarity in the song.

The 34-year-old Canadian singer and dancer did not attend the hearing as she is currently abroad and is due in court upon her arrival in India. upon her

Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi’s new film, KD: The Devil, will be released on April 30th, 2026.   

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