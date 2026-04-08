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China supercomputing hub allegedly hit by massive data breach

As per cybersecurity experts, more than 10 petabytes of sensitive information have been compromised

China supercomputing hub allegedly hit by massive data breach
China supercomputing hub allegedly hit by massive data breach

China has reported a massive security breach involving a Chinese government supercomputer, with hackers allegedly stealing and attempting to sell a higher amount of sensitive data.

The incident is said to be the largest data theft ever recorded in China.

As per cybersecurity experts, more than 10 petabytes of sensitive information have been compromised.

The data is believed to escape from the National Supercomputing Center in Tianjin that offers services to over 6,000 institutions across China, including defense and scientific agencies.

A group calling itself 'Flaming China' released a sample of the data on Telegram on February 6, claiming it includes materials related to aerospace engineering, military research, bioinformatics, and other industries.

According to hackers, data is tied to the best organisations, including the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, and the National University of Defense Technology.

Following the sample data, cybersecurity experts have mentioned its initial credibility. Several files reportedly contain classified documents, animated simulations, and designs related to missiles.

Notably, hacker hackers are attempting to sell restricted samples for thousands of dollars , with full access priced in the millions.

Cryptocurrency has been demanded for payment, but CNN has not been anle to independently authenticate the data or the claims.

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