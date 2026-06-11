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Priyanka Chopra calls Madhuri Dixit ‘my Queen’ in major shoutout for ‘Maa Behen’

Priyanka Chopra praises on Madhuri Dixit, Tripti Dimri's 'clever film' 'Maa Behan'

Priyanka Chopra calls Madhuri Dixit ‘my Queen’ in major shoutout for ‘Maa Behen’
Priyanka Chopra calls Madhuri Dixit ‘my Queen’ in major shoutout for ‘Maa Behen’

Priyanka Chopra showers praises on Madhuri Dixit and Tripti Dimri's newly released film, Maa Behen.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 11, the Citadel actress shared a poster of the comedy-thriller, released on Netflix on June 4, 2026, she penned a heartfelt note for the leading actresses.

"Such a clever film. Sharp, funny and so well done," wrote the Gunday actress.

Singing praising on the Devdas star, Priyanka called her, "My queen @madhuridixitnene" adding, "always the scene stealer"

Priyanka Chopra calls Madhuri Dixit ‘my Queen’ in major shoutout for ‘Maa Behen’

She continued, "the phenomenon @tripti_dimri... what an amazing show and tell! and @dharnaaaaa I have been such a fan always, and I cannot wait to see what all you unleash upon us."

Before concluding her post, Priyanka added, "Keep crushing!! And most importantly... so honest and cinematic. @sureshtriveni such a beautiful vision. Congratulations to the entire team."

Priyanka Chopra marks father Ashok Chopra's 13th death anniversary with emotional post

The Sky Is Pink actress paid emotional homage to her late father with a never-before-seen photo of her dancing with him alongside other clicks.


"You and I dancing together always. Miss u dad . You’re always here.. in every decision and every moment of life. Love you," she penned in the caption.

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