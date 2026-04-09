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Tom Cruise sends special message as 'Jerry Maguire' returns after three decades

Tom Cruise's hit 1996 comedy-romance film 'Jerry Maguire' is re-releasing in theatres soon

Tom Cruise sends special message as Jerry Maguire returns after three decades
Tom Cruise sends special message as 'Jerry Maguire' returns after three decades

Tom Cruise has fuelled excitment with heartfelt message ahead of Jerry Maguire's re-release in theatres.

The Mission-Impossible hitmaker is ready to take his fans down the memory lane as one of his most iconic romantic-comedy films is set to make an exciting comeback in cinemas after three decades.

Jerry Maguire, which was released in 1996 is hitting the cinemas on April 12, 14 and 15.

Now, as Tom is ready to give fans major nostalgia with his charming antics as a romantic hero, he has shared a heartfelt message.

Tom Cruise sends special message as Jerry Maguire returns after three decades

Sharing the update from Sony Pictures official account on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 8, The Firm actor wrote, "Looking forward to sharing it with you all again in theaters next week!"

The film, which is marking its 30th anniversary revolves around a sports agent, Jerry (Tom Cruise), who ends up losing his job after drafting a company wide memo amid consience crisis.

Renée Zellweger plays Jerry's ladylove, Dorothy Boyd in the film.

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