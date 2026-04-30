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Olivia Wilde faces online scrutiny as fans react to recent appearance

The Babylon starlet’s health concerns while she was promoting her new film, 'The Invite'

Olivia Wilde faces online scrutiny as fans react to recent appearance
Olivia Wilde faces online scrutiny as fans react to recent appearance

Olivia Wilde sparked online chatter after appearing noticeably slimmer in new photos, with fans divided over her changed look.

At the 69th San Francisco International Film Festival at The Castro, the Babylon starlet’s appearance drew attention, with event photos shared online prompting concern about her thin frame.

Olivia sparked health concerns while she was promoting her new film, The Invite.

The Life Itself actress, who has been in the spotlight since the early 2000s, has long faced public scrutiny, but a recent clip sparked concern among fans over her appearance and noticeable weight loss.

Olivia Wilde faces online scrutiny as fans react to recent appearance

Sharing the pictures on Reddit, one user wrote, “Olivia Wilde looks like Ozempic Gollum.”

One user commented, “Ozempic Olympics.”

Another commented, “This is so concerning. She looks like she might've fallen prey to the buccal fat removal trend that every famous woman seems to be butchering themselves with lately.”

Many fans pushed back on criticism, attributing Olivia’s look to poor lighting or the effects of ageing.

One user wrote, “It's just bad styling and lighting.”

Another noted, “She's literally always been super skinny her entire life. She just got older. People need to toss off sometimes and leave people be.”

“Why is this even a post? She's beautiful. We're living in such a world where everyone has to be perfect. You can't be too fat; you can't be too thin…Like, who cares? Look at people on the inside, not the outside,” a fan remarked.

Notably, Olivia Wilde hasn't addressed these specific recent rumors about her appearance.

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