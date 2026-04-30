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‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ imperfect or effortlessly charming? Critics roll out verdict

The Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt starrer sequel set to release on May 1, 2026

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ imperfect or effortlessly charming? Critics roll out verdict
‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ imperfect or effortlessly charming? Critics roll out verdict

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled to be released on May 1, but the critics have already passed out their final judgement about the highly anticipated sequel.

Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the sequel to the 2006 film will see Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt, reprising their role as Andrea, Miranda Priestly, and Emily Charlton respectively.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 currently holds a 74 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of Wednesday, April 29.

As of Earlier review, the forthcoming comedy drama is receiving mixed reviews as Letterboxd labelled the film as a disappointment.

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ imperfect or effortlessly charming? Critics roll out verdict

The publication called it a soulless, substance-less cash grab sequel as compared to the original film which was an incredible movie about ambition, identity, authenticity, and the cost it takes to stay on top.

But Variety called The Devil Wears Prada 2 not “willfully enshittified” but “a sequel made with intelligence and respect for both its predecessor and the legions who still love it, so much so that it functions less as a follow-up than as a kind of tribute act, albeit one featuring all the original talent — picking out the comic and dramatic highs from the first film and faithfully replaying them with the same moves and cadences.”

The publication judgement pointed out that it is a “lesser movie: narratively, emotionally and cinematically flatter, buoyed by game performances that nonetheless steadfastly fail to surprise”.

For The Hollywood Reporter’s chief film critic David Rooney, “Hathaway is effortlessly charming in the role” but in the In the end, the movie “is less a workplace comedy than a clothes horse, elevated by a classy cast”.

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ imperfect or effortlessly charming? Critics roll out verdict

The New Yorker’s Justin Chang wrote, “The Devil Wears Prada 2 is selling a truckload of preposterous goods, but it sells them awfully well, with unfeigned assurance, conviction, and the appropriate ratio of cynicism to hope.”

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ imperfect or effortlessly charming? Critics roll out verdict


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