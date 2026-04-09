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King Charles' deeply emotional letter surfaces on 21st anniversary with Queen Camilla

King Charles expresses his 'profound concern' in emotional letter released amid his 21st wedding anniversary

King Charles deeply emotional letter surfaces on 21st anniversary with Queen Camilla
King Charles' deeply emotional letter surfaces on 21st anniversary with Queen Camilla

King Charles III has penned an emotional letter, released on the same day as his 21st wedding anniversary with Queen Camilla.

On Thursday, April 9, the 77-year-old monarch wrote an open letter to Northern Territory residents as they deal with a series of recent natural disasters.

"I have been profoundly concerned to hear of the devastating havoc the wet season has chased across the Northern Territory, and how it has distuptod every facat of society," the king begins in his letter.

Charles continued, "I am deeply conscious that, for many years now, the eartham Territory has endured the harsh rodity of climate change and borne the brunt of its destructive extremes."

King Charles deeply emotional letter surfaces on 21st anniversary with Queen Camilla

"Such events remaind us of just how severe and wide seaching the comfree weather can be, alfating not only your cherished hornes, vital infrastructure and hard-fought livelihoods, but also your essential connections to one another," he added.

His Majesty further noted, "I am amly ton ancare of the massive destruction caused to families and communities, as well as to Nature, by hushtires, floods, cyclones and droughes Extreme weather events of every kind are becoming both move frequent and mooc ferocious in thitis impact."

"Nowhere is this phonesou more evident than in Australia. What were once described as once in len, or fifty, or one hundred, year weather evants are now aaring mach more frequently," he penned.

King Charles and Queen Camilla - who tied the knot on April 9, 2005.

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