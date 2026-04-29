Meghan Markle, Prince Harry engage in heated row as royals celebrate

Prince Harry has clearly made stance clear on the lifestyle he wants for his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - but, his wife, Meghan Markle seemingly has other plans.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK in 2020 and moved to the US after stepping down from their royal titles.
One of the reasons they wanted a more private life away from the Royal Family is to protect their kids from constant limelight and media scrutiny - which Harry and his brother, Prince William always experienced while growing up.
However, ever since Meghan has made a comeback on Instagram, things have changed as she offers exclusive glimpses of her kids every now and then.
Now, inside sources are claiming that while Meghan believes that "keeping them shrouded in mystery is only going to create a potential feeding frenzy as they get older," Harry thinks otherwise.
As per the insiders, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Easter video, which was filmed and shared by Meghan did not sit well with the Duke, as he feels "his kids should be given the opportunity to make the choice for themselves."
"Harry doesn't doubt her devotion to their kids, but the whole fame thing is a very loaded topic for him because he has spent so much of his life feeling trapped by it," claimed the source.
"This has become a much more significant issue than just a back and forth over sharing the occasional photo, it’s really about their whole outlook on what the kids’ future should look like and they’re just not on the same page. Things could get ugly," added the insider.
This update comes on the same day as Kate Middleton and Prince Harry mark their 15th wedding anniversary.
The Prince and Princess of Wales surprised royal fans with a new family portrait featuring their kids Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Lilibet.