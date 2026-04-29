Why King Charles' Congress speech was limited to 30 minutes? 

King Charles III has delivered a powerful speech in Congress on the second day of his high-profile visit to the United States of America.
The script, which His Majesty had been preparing for a few weeks before he touched down in the country, had a big impact on the 535 lawmakers, who attended the reception at Capitol Hill on Tuesday, April 28th.
Notably, the speech, which was supposed to conclude within 20 minutes, has exceeded half an hour, due to spontaneous applause, laughter, and cheers from both chambers of Congress.
The iconic speech also broke the record of the monarch’s late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
For those unaware, the deceased Queen delivered the speech in 1991 in Congress, which lasted for 12 minutes.
After the 77-year-old monarch’s historic address, President Donald Trump, who hosted a lavish state dinner later in the afternoon, revealed that he is "jealous" of the King for the way he delivered his speech.
In his half-hour-long speech, King Charles III highlighted the need to strengthen ties between the US and the UK, despite the ongoing political unrest.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla kicked off their state visit to the USA on Monday, April 27th, and will conclude on May 2nd, in Bermuda.