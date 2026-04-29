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Kate Middleton, Prince William mark 15 years of marriage with new family portrait

Prince William, Kate Middleton post exclusive photo with kids Prince George, Louis and Princess Charlotte to mark 15th anniversary

Kate Middleton, Prince William mark 15 years of marriage with new family portrait
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark 15 years of marriage with new family portrait

Kensington Palace has released a never-before-seen family photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William as they celebrate 15 years of marriage.

The future king and queen - who tied the knot in 2011are marking their 15th wedding anniversary today, April 29, with an exclusive portrait featuring Kate and William and their three kids, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

"Celebrating 15 years of nmarriage" read the caption, punctuated with a heart emoji.

The new family portrait featured the couple and their kids smiling ear to ear while laying down on the grass.

Kate and William's wedding anniversary post garnered thousands of heart reacts and comments with in an hour of upload.

One fan commented, "Beautiful family, a photo that perfectly conveys the love, resilience, trust, and complicity that William and Catherine have built over these 15 years"

"Awww..what a brilliant family picture Happy 15th wedding anniversary to their royal highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales," another added.

"Happy anniversary lovebirds what a journey so far. you guys already did amazing job. Now pls take care and be happy. We need you two to be healthy and happy always" a third penned.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are marking their 15th anniversary amid King Charles and Queen Camilla's ongoing US state visit.

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