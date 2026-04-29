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King Charles sends strong signal on UK–US ties in historic Congress speech

His Majesty creates history in Congress with his iconic speech on day two of his high-profile state visit to USA

King Charles sends strong signal on UK–US ties in historic Congress speech
King Charles sends strong signal on UK–US ties in historic Congress speech 

King Charles III is the first British monarch to deliver an iconic speech in Congress after his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. 

His Majesty has kicked off day two of his high-profile state visit with a remarkable address, as he celebrates the United States of America's 250th anniversary of independence.

On Tuesday, April 28, the 77-year-old British monarch had a busy day, as he received praise from President Donald Trump, who paid tribute to the monarch before his speech.

Later, the King began his historic address by condemning the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. 

His Majesty also mentioned his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who visited the country in 1991, as he highlighted the UK-USA ties, emphasizing the deep relationship between the two states.  

Prince William and Prince Harry’s father, who is currently touring America alongside his wife Queen Camilla, also prioritized the diplomatic affairs of the UK and USA as he dived right into the "times of great uncertainty" amid global tensions.

King Charles mentioned UK-USA ties: 

"America's words carry weight and meaning, as they have since independence. The actions of this great nation matter even more," the King said.

Recalls His Majesty's service days in Royal Navy: 

King Charles, who served for five years in the Royal Navy, gave a subtle nod to NATO and the British Navy as he recalled his time in the service. 

Avoid mentioning Jeffrey Epstein victims: 

Despite the buzz, the monarch avoided mentioning Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, who previously urged him to meet them upon his grand arrival in the country.

After the historic speech, King and Queen also attended a lavish state dinner hosted by Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump.

Royal Family's Instagram account also released a few exclusive glimpses of King Charles' historic speech in Congress, as he "followed in" his mother's footsteps. 

"The King addresses a Joint Meeting of Congress, following in his mother’s footsteps after Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to do so in 1991," Buckingham Palace captioned. 

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