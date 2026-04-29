Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Trump shares King Charles stance on Iran war 

During King Charles and Queen Camilla's state visit to the US, President Donald Trump claimed that the monarch "agrees" that Iran should not have a nuclear weapon.
On Tuesday night, April 28, during a state banquet at the White House, Trump said, "We're doing a little Middle East work right now...we're doing very well," referencing the Iran War.
"We have militarily defeated that particular opponent, and we're never going to let that opponent ever—Charles agrees with me, even more than I do—we're never going to let that opponent have a nuclear weapon, they know that," he continued.
The remark has raised some eyebrows as it drags Charles into the political row over the war, which has already caused tension between Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
King Charles is not a spokesperson of the British government, and as the UK head of state, he largely remains politically neutral.
When asked about Trump's comment on Wednesday morning, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, "The King is naturally mindful of his Government's long-standing and well-known position on the prevention of nuclear proliferation."
Meanwhile, in Charles' dinner speech, which came shortly after his address to Congress, he focused on the significance of the alliance between the US and the UK.
"Tonight, we are here to renew an indispensable allowance which has long been a cornerstone of prosperity and security for both British and American citizens," he said.
Charles added, "Our people have fought and fallen together, in defense of the values we cherish."
Moreover, on Tuesday, President Trump said that the Americans have "no closer friends than the British", as the state visit provided a significant opportunity to repair the alliance between the two countries.
King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to conclude their four-day state visit, which coincided with the 250th anniversary of American Independence, on April 30.