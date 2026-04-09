News
News

Mario Adorf, veteran German actor dies in Paris at 95

The legendary actor was part of several German and Italian films before he passed away at the age of 95

Mario Adorf, veteran German actor dies in Paris at 95
Mario Adorf, veteran German actor dies in Paris at 95

Mario Adorf, a German veteran actor who played iconic villain roles, has passed away at the age of 95.

Born in the Swiss capital, Zurich, in September 1930 to a German mother and an Italian father, Adorf grew up in the hilly rural Eifel region in western Germany.

He studied criminology but dropped out to start acting for the theatre before moving on to film.

Mario Adorf's cause of death

A prominent name in German and Italian cinemas, the actor had recently fallen ill and died after a short illness on April 8, 2026, aged 95, in his home in Paris.

Mario Adorf's acting career

From 1954 to 2023, he appeared in both leading and supporting roles in over 200 film and television productions, ranging from spaghetti westerns to the 1979 Oscar-winning film The Tin Drum.

In 1957, he played a murderer in The Devil Strikes at Night, directed by Robert Siodmak, who had returned from Hollywood.

Discussing his long streak of villanious roles, Adorf said in an interview, "In and of itself, the villain is the interesting role in the book. I don't love the villains as people, as characters, but I know their significance, so I'm happy to lend them my body, my face."

His roles in more recent years included a three-part German TV movie about Winnetou to a mafia film in 2019. 

Mario Adorf's marriages

In the 1960s, Adorf married Lis Verhoeven, and the couple had a child, Stella, prior to their divorce. In 1985, he tied the knot with Monique Faye.

Offset shares first cryptic post after being hit with new lawsuit following shooting incident
Offset shares first cryptic post after being hit with new lawsuit following shooting incident
Chris Hemsworth sparks buzz with thrilling announcement for new movie
Chris Hemsworth sparks buzz with thrilling announcement for new movie
Manon to sit out Coachella with KATSEYE amid exit rumours
Manon to sit out Coachella with KATSEYE amid exit rumours
Inside Aubrey Plaza unfiltered feelings about pregnancy one year after husband suicide
Inside Aubrey Plaza unfiltered feelings about pregnancy one year after husband suicide
John Travolta praises 'baby girl' Ella Bleu after glam red carpet moment
John Travolta praises 'baby girl' Ella Bleu after glam red carpet moment
Katy Perry brushes off Justin Trudeau controversy with new video
Katy Perry brushes off Justin Trudeau controversy with new video
Tom Cruise sends special message as 'Jerry Maguire' returns after three decades
Tom Cruise sends special message as 'Jerry Maguire' returns after three decades
Olivia Munn reveals 45-minute set delay over male co-star’s objection
Olivia Munn reveals 45-minute set delay over male co-star’s objection
Coachella 2026: Live streaming, lineup, venue, time and date
Coachella 2026: Live streaming, lineup, venue, time and date
Nicole Kidman stuns in sheer look at New York premiere after Keith Urban split
Nicole Kidman stuns in sheer look at New York premiere after Keith Urban split
‘Euphoria’ creator pays tribute to Eric Dane, Angus Cloud at season three launch
‘Euphoria’ creator pays tribute to Eric Dane, Angus Cloud at season three launch
Ariana Grande drops bombshell hint about upcoming album as fans await title announcement
Ariana Grande drops bombshell hint about upcoming album as fans await title announcement

Popular News

'The Housemaid' author Freida McFadden reveals her true identity after 23 years

'The Housemaid' author Freida McFadden reveals her true identity after 23 years
29 minutes ago
Israel kills Ali Yusuf Harshi, nephew and key aide of Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem

Israel kills Ali Yusuf Harshi, nephew and key aide of Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem
an hour ago
South Korea: Fears mount as schools close, travel disrupted after wolf escapes from Daejeon Zoo

South Korea: Fears mount as schools close, travel disrupted after wolf escapes from Daejeon Zoo
2 hours ago