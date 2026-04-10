Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh: Bollywood pays emotional tribute to Anant Ambani 

Anant Ambani has turned 31, and the entire Bollywood can not keep calm!
The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest person, and Nita Ambani is celebrating his 31st birthday on Friday, April 10th.
Several big names of Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt and others.
The King star turned to his Instagram Stories to scribble a heartfelt note for Anant on his big day, "Here’s wishing Anant Ambani a very happy birthday.. May you continue to do all the good u do and uphold all that is positive and right."
"Keep up the good work and keep bringing smiles to people through your work. God Bless you with the best of health and happiness always," Shah Rukh Khan concluded his statement.
Salman Khan also posted a throwback snap alongside Anant, marking his bid day while showcasing his close bond with the executive director at Reliance Industries Limited.
Ranveer Singh – who is enjoying the huge success of his iconic movies Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 – wished his "Bhai (brother)" a very happy return of the day with a hilariously edited photo of Anant.
For those unaware, Anant Ambani – who was in the headlines in 2024 for his high-profile marriage to his wife Radhika Marchant – shares a very close bond with several Bollywood stars, often described as genuine friendships that extend beyond professional or business relationships.