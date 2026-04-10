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'Hacks' getting reboot after Season 5? Here’s what we know

'Hacks' Season 5 set to conclude in May 2026

Hacks getting reboot after Season 5? Here’s what we know
'Hacks' getting reboot after Season 5? Here’s what we know

It is being reported that after season 5 of Hacks concludes, the series might get a reboot.

The season 5 of the HBO Max series premiered on April 9, 2026, and is set to conclude next month on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Now, while talking about the future of reboot of the American dark comedy drama, its main face comedian, Hannah Einbinder told Variety, “Of course I would. Any excuse to be with my people.”

“We would never say never,” said showrunners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky.

The trio added, “We love these characters, we love this world, we love everybody in the ensemble.”

In the end, they said, “Right now we feel good about going out without overstaying our welcome — but you won’t have to twist my arm.”

Hacks sees the return of comedian Deborah Vance and her comedy writer Ava Daniels.

Apart from the duo, the newly released fifth and final season of the series also featured return of Paul W. Downs as Jimmy LuSaque Jr, Megan Stalter as Kayla Schaeffer, Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus, Mark Indelicato as Damien, and Rose Abdoo as Josefina.

The 10-episode final season focuses on the pair navigating a post-false-death world and dealing with an "iron-clad" non-compete clause.



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