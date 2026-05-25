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'Euphoria' drops bombshell twist as major character meets shocking fate

Season 3 episode 7 of 'Euphoria' leaves fans stunned after shocking character death

Euphoria drops bombshell as major character meets shocking fate
'Euphoria' drops bombshell as major character meets shocking fate

The latest episode of Euphoria left fans stunned after the hit drama shockingly killed off one of its major characters in a dramatic twist.

In season 3 episode 7 of Euphoria, which made Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya major stars, now the Wuthering Heights star’s character Nate Jacobs has been killed off after a shocking rattlesnake attack.

As per the show’s storyline, Nate was trapped there by Naz, portrayed by Jack Topalian, a gangster to whom he owed nearly $1 million.

Naz planned to keep Nate buried with only a breathing pipe for 72 hours while Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, gathered the money.

Nate’s rescue came too late after he was bitten by a snake before the 72 hours’ deadline.

Meanwhile, Naz was also killed by gangster Alamo, played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Cassie and Maddy, Alexa Demie, were left shocked by Nate’s body.

Euphoria drops bombshell twist as major character meets shocking fate

In the “inside the episode” segment at the end, Elordi revealed in his post-mortem interview, “It was a cool way to go, Nate is somebody who’s made so many mistakes and so many dark choices.”

He said it is a “bittersweet thing,” adding that the show has been a “massive” part of “not just my career, but my life,” and said that he’s “proud” to have been part of it.

To note, first premiering in 2019, Euphoria followed a group of high school students and helped launch the careers of Jacob Elordi, Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, who were far less known at the time.

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