'Euphoria' drops bombshell twist as major character meets shocking fate

The latest episode of Euphoria left fans stunned after the hit drama shockingly killed off one of its major characters in a dramatic twist.
In season 3 episode 7 of Euphoria, which made Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya major stars, now the Wuthering Heights star’s character Nate Jacobs has been killed off after a shocking rattlesnake attack.
As per the show’s storyline, Nate was trapped there by Naz, portrayed by Jack Topalian, a gangster to whom he owed nearly $1 million.
Naz planned to keep Nate buried with only a breathing pipe for 72 hours while Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, gathered the money.
Nate’s rescue came too late after he was bitten by a snake before the 72 hours’ deadline.
Meanwhile, Naz was also killed by gangster Alamo, played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Cassie and Maddy, Alexa Demie, were left shocked by Nate’s body.
In the “inside the episode” segment at the end, Elordi revealed in his post-mortem interview, “It was a cool way to go, Nate is somebody who’s made so many mistakes and so many dark choices.”
He said it is a “bittersweet thing,” adding that the show has been a “massive” part of “not just my career, but my life,” and said that he’s “proud” to have been part of it.
To note, first premiering in 2019, Euphoria followed a group of high school students and helped launch the careers of Jacob Elordi, Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, who were far less known at the time.